2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Pediatricians update COVID guidelines for kids in sports

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance for children returning to sports this summer.

According to the group, everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, should get vaccinated.

For unvaccinated kids, pediatricians recommend masks for indoor activities.

Outdoors, unvaccinated athletes should wear masks on the sidelines and when there is sustained contact of 3 feet or less.

Children and teenagers who haven’t been active during the pandemic should make a gradual return to sports, the doctors say.

Pediatricians recommend they start at a quarter of their usual intensity and slowly increase it every week to get up to speed.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

South Euclid Police are looking to identify this man who attacked and robbed a shopper at South...
South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber for...
Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan
A pram stands outside the home of Gosiame Thamara Sithole in Tembisa, near Johannesburg,...
Mystery over claim that woman gave birth to 10 babies in S. Africa