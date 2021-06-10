Man who killed Vietnam War veteran who was trying to protect assault victims will be parole eligible at 30 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of shooting and killing a Vietnam War veteran at a Maple Heights laundromat was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday afternoon.

The judge said Sanders will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison.

Sanders pleaded guilty last month to the 2019 murder of David Brown, 73.

Carl Sanders entered a guilty plea on May 13, 2021. ((Source: WOIO))

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula also convicted Sanders of several charges, including aggravated murder and felonious assault.

Brown worked at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat and on Dec. 2, 2019, he tried to stop Sanders from assaulting several women there.

Sanders shot Brown twice.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor said the shooting was fueled by alcohol.

Maple Heights police arrested Sanders later that morning.

