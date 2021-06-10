South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid police are looking to identify a man who attacked a shopper and forcibly removed her necklace at the Walmart on 1868 Warrensville Road.
The incident occurred on June 7 at approximately 12:17 p.m.
As the woman loaded her groceries into her car, the suspect grabbed her and forcibly removed her necklace.
The victim fought with the suspect.
The suspect left the scene in a white van with a tow hitch and padlock on the rear doors, the vehicle is possibly a Chevy E-350.
The vehicle also has damage to the rear driver-side wheel well and an offset front license plate.
The victim described her assailant as a Hispanic male of average build and height.
Please contact the South Euclid Police Department 216-381-1234 if you have any information.
