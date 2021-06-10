South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid police are looking to identify a man who attacked a shopper and forcibly removed her necklace at the Walmart on 1868 Warrensville Road.

The incident occurred on June 7 at approximately 12:17 p.m.

As the woman loaded her groceries into her car, the suspect grabbed her and forcibly removed her necklace.

The victim fought with the suspect.

The suspect left the scene in a white van with a tow hitch and padlock on the rear doors, the vehicle is possibly a Chevy E-350.

The vehicle also has damage to the rear driver-side wheel well and an offset front license plate.

The victim described her assailant as a Hispanic male of average build and height.

Please contact the South Euclid Police Department 216-381-1234 if you have any information.

