South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper

By Nicole Meyer
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The South Euclid police are looking to identify a man who attacked a shopper and forcibly removed her necklace at the Walmart on 1868 Warrensville Road.

The incident occurred on June 7 at approximately 12:17 p.m.

As the woman loaded her groceries into her car, the suspect grabbed her and forcibly removed her necklace.

The victim fought with the suspect.

The suspect left the scene in a white van with a tow hitch and padlock on the rear doors, the vehicle is possibly a Chevy E-350.

The vehicle also has damage to the rear driver-side wheel well and an offset front license plate.

The victim described her assailant as a Hispanic male of average build and height.

Please contact the South Euclid Police Department 216-381-1234 if you have any information.

South Euclid Police are looking to identify this man who attacked and robbed a shopper at South...
The vehicle used by the suspect to flee the South Euclid Walmart.
The vehicle used to flee the scene of the South Euclid Walmart attack.
On June 7th, 2021 at approximately 12:17pm, the man pictured in this store surveillance photo attacked and robbed a...

Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

