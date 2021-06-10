2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US firearms sales surge through pandemic

By Nick Watt
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Robin Armstrong just bought her first gun.

Like millions of other Americans, she’s part of the country’s surge in gun buying.

“I bought a Springfield XD 9mm,” Armstrong said. “That’s my first one, but I do plan on buying two more.”

America is on a gun-buying spree.

“We’ve seen record numbers for the past few months, and I fear that’s going to continue,” said Jack McDevitt, a criminology professor at Northeastern University in Boston.

A count of FBI pre-sale background checks shows a pattern:

  • March 2019: 2.6 million
  • March 2020: 3.7 million
  • March 2021: Nearly 4.7 million

The March 2021 numbers are the most in a month since the FBI started counting more than 20 years ago.

Why now?

One reason: pandemic panic.

“I think it’s the perfect time to get a weapon for yourself,” said Dirk Zhang, who bought a gun in March 2020.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says 40% of gun buyers in early-2020 were first-timers.

“Up until now, let’s be honest, when you said gun owner, the first thing to pop in your mind probably an older white gentleman or a younger white gentleman,” said Philip Smith, the founder and president of the National African American Gun Association.

Now, it’s a different story.

In 2020, half of all buyers were women, according to the Northeastern University & Harvard Injury Control Research Center. A fifth were Hispanic and another fifth were Black.

According to Smith, “2020 was by far the most growth we’ve ever seen.”

The murder of George Floyd played a role, as did the protests that followed. Both prompted fear and had more people reaching for protection.

“People don’t trust the police as much as they used to,” said McDevitt.

And then there’s the rise of white nationalism.

“Some of the fringe groups that were on the fringe that were now mainstream, our community saw that and they’re like, ‘You know what, I’m going to get a gun because I see these folks and these folks, truly do not like me,” Smith said.

Since then, there’s been an election and an insurrection. The result is more political polarization and fear.

For her part, Armstrong looks forward to a time where she feels she doesn’t need a gun anymore.

“I do hope that, but I don’t feel that’s going to happen any time soon in my lifetime,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, everyone eligible, ages 12 and up, should get...
Pediatricians update COVID guidelines for kids in sports
South Euclid Police are looking to identify this man who attacked and robbed a shopper at South...
South Euclid police look to identify man involved in attack on shopper
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
G-7 nations expected to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the Senate chamber for...
Senators eye $579B in new infrastructure spending, $1T plan
A pram stands outside the home of Gosiame Thamara Sithole in Tembisa, near Johannesburg,...
Mystery over claim that woman gave birth to 10 babies in S. Africa