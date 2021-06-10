Witness testimony begins in second trial for man accused of killing 3 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After opening arguments, witness testimony began Thursday morning in the second trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas.

Thomas-Biles, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, is accused of killing three people in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said on Dec. 31, 2018, Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and West 54th Street.

Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.

Biles-Thomas is charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault, and one count of perjury.

His first trial began on May 11; however, on May 24 his attorney was granted a mistrial because the jury read legal briefs they were not cleared to see.

Multiple experts took the stand in the first trial; including Edward Lattyak, the firearms lab supervisor for the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Lattyak said there were two guns used during the murders and 10 cartridge cases were fired from one weapon and six cartridge cases from a different firearm.

