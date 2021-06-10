Woman hit by car in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car struck a 31-year-old woman and hit a building in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:20 pm at Brooklyn Avenue and Pearl Road.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department , the woman was pinned against the building during the accident.

The woman was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition,according to Cleveland EMS.

A 51-year-old woman and a 20-year man were also taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

There is no information available if the man and woman were hit by the car or were riding in the vehicle.

The Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene.

19 News will more details when they become available.

Editor’s note: In a prior version of this story, it was incorrectly reported that a 10-year-old was involved in the accident. WOIO later learned that information provided by the Cleveland Police Department was inaccurate and since been removed from the story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.