Avon Lake animal control rescues hawk

Avon Lake animal control officer was dispatched to a call about a possibly injured hawk.
By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 6 hours ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Control Community Service Officer Wasylko was dispatched to a call about a hawk that was possibly injured in someone’s backyard.

The hawk was taken to Lake Erie Nature and Science Center where it will stay until it can be released again.

Avon Lake police posted on Facebook that this is the time of year where residents may see unattended young animals.

They urge that unless something seems wrong, keep your distance and leave the animals alone.

If you suspect an animal may be ill or injured, call the Avon Lake police at 440-933-4567 or the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center at 440-871-2900.

You can also call Lorain County Wildlife Officer Randy White at 330-802-9172.

For more information on what to do when encountering wildlife that may be injured click here and here.

Posted by Avon Lake Police Department on Friday, June 11, 2021

