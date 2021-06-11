Bars Restaurants and Tribe fans ready for baseball without COVID restrictions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Friday night, for the first time since the 2019 season, Indian fans will descend upon the Gateway neighborhood and pile into bars and restaurants and then into the ballpark for a night of Indians baseball without adhering to a single COVID guideline.

There were no fans in the stands for the 2020 season and limited fans and social distancing in the bars and restaurants in downtown Cleveland during this baseball season until Governor Mike DeWine lifted all restrictions on June 2nd.

And Friday is the first night the Indians have been at home since those restrictions have been lifted, and this is really good news for those trying to make a living in the Gateway district like Adam Wilson, the manager at the Winking Lizard.

“It’s supposed to be their 2.0 home opener, and it being the weekend, it should be just crazy and a good time,” Wilson said.

Down the street at the Whistle and Keg Destiny Baker said they have been looking forward to this night for a long time as they expect bigger baseball crowds to bring in bigger crowds before and after the games.

“We are super excited to have everybody back in here and for our business to be able to have people in the bar and drinking and having a good time and just being out and enjoying life,” she said.

And it is a big deal for Tribe fans as there is no question there has been energy missing from the ballpark.

Randy Jameson is an Indians fan who gets to a few games a year and is looking forward to seeing big crowds back in the ballpark.

“Just the excitement, it is a great stadium when there a lot of people around it is very exciting, just the whole atmosphere,” he said.

The Indians have managed to play well enough to stay in the race, and that should help drive people to the ballpark setting up what should be a long-overdue fun summer.

