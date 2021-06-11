2 Strong 4 Bullies
$750,000 bond set for 22-year-old man accused in fatal shooting at Cleveland Heights park

Izaia White at arraignment
Izaia White at arraignment(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man is in custody and charged with several felony charges for the murder at Denison Park Tuesday evening.

According to officers, Izaia White shot two people on the basketball court around 6 p.m.

Jeremiah Moore, 25, of Cleveland, died of a single gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A second man was shot in the shoulder. His condition and name have not been released.

White is charged with murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

He was arraigned in Cleveland Heights Municipal Court on Friday morning.

The judge set bond at $750,000.

According to the judge, White was supposed to begin trial in an unrelated domestic violence case stemming from a 2019 incident on Thursday, but did not show because of the murder charges.

Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting and they are still working on identifying other possible suspects.

White’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.

