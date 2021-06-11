2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man charged with starting fire during May 30 demonstrations

By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Brennan announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Michael Sloan, 26, of Cleveland, with explosive destruction of property.

According to court documents, it’s alleged that on May 30, 2020, Sloan maliciously began a fire inside Rebol Restaurant, located on 101 West Superior Ave.

Following the events that occurred in downtown Cleveland on May 30, 2020, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) began to review surveillance camera footage from that day, according to a press release.

While examining the footage, investigators observed a person, later identified as Sloan, allegedly enter Rebol Restaurant, start a fire, place additional fuel on the fire and then exit the restaurant, according to the release.

Police officers arrived moments later to extinguish the fire.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Cleveland Police Department.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

