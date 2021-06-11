2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s Superior Arts District gets big boost from business

CrossCountry Mortgage bringing headquarters, 600 jobs to near east side
The sign of a new beginning for the Superior Arts District as CrossCountry Mortgage gets ready...
The sign of a new beginning for the Superior Arts District as CrossCountry Mortgage gets ready to move in the neighborhood
By Vic Gideon
Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s going to put more shine on Ohio, more shine on Cleveland,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as he welcomed the large retail mortgage lender to the neighborhood at an event at the future headquarters on Superior and East 21st Street.

“The biggest reason is just the energy down here,” said Laura Sauve, chief brand officer for CrossCountry Mortgage, of their move from Brecksville to the near East side.

“Where else can you find buildings like this?,” Sauve asked. “Beautiful buildings and there’s this energy and revitalization here that we knew we wanted to be a part of.”

The 170,000-square-foot campus is not just a headquarters, but will include live-work space, space for restaurants, a 6000-square-foot training center to prepare people for the mortgage industry, as well as proximity to a major university.

“We’re right down from Cleveland State University, which we’re super excited about, especially from a recruiting perspective,” said Sauve.

CrossCountry Mortgage is a top-ten retail mortgage lending company with 7000 employees in 50 states and the largest retail mortgage lender in Ohio.

The $46 million renovation takes place in the middle of a growing area of artists, businesses, and near downtown living, which places CrossCountry in the center of everything.

“We really do hope to be that beacon that can attract people and other businesses to come downtown,” Sauve said.

Construction has begun and the company expects the first phase to finish by the end of the year, meaning the headquarters will open in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

