2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga County hospital celebrates having 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time in over a year

Southwest General Hospital
Southwest General Hospital(Source: Southwest General Hospital Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is reason to celebrate on Friday at a Middleburg Heights hospital.

Southwest General Hospital reported zero COVID-19 patients in care on June 11, 2021.

It’s the first time zero coronavirus patients have been reported at the hospital facility since March 20, 2020.

The song “Happy,” by Pharrell, was played across the hospital campus on Friday at 11 a.m. to celebrary the accomplishment.

Southwest General Hospital is a 352-bed facility located at 18697 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

3 new conditions added to qualify for medical marijuana in Ohio
3 new conditions added to qualify for medical marijuana
Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its...
Moderna seeks COVID vaccine approval for kids 12-17
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
US extends expiration dates for J&J COVID vaccine by 6 weeks
The FDA's vaccine advisors meet to discuss COVID-19 shots for kids.
Is it time to start vaccinating kids for COVID?