Cuyahoga County hospital celebrates having 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time in over a year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is reason to celebrate on Friday at a Middleburg Heights hospital.

Southwest General Hospital reported zero COVID-19 patients in care on June 11, 2021.

It’s the first time zero coronavirus patients have been reported at the hospital facility since March 20, 2020.

The song “Happy,” by Pharrell, was played across the hospital campus on Friday at 11 a.m. to celebrary the accomplishment.

Southwest General Hospital is a 352-bed facility located at 18697 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights.

