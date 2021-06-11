2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County prosecutors have trouble finding key witnesses in triple-murder trial

By Tiarra Braddock
Updated: 6 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Key witnesses in the triple murder trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas are nowhere to be found.

On Friday, the prosecution asked the judge to issue arrest warrants for three people who are supposed to testify.

“I can just state that I have notified them, they have not responded to me,” said Greg Mussman, Cuyahoga County prosecutor. “They’re purposefully ignoring me.”

Judge Joan Synenberg wasn’t quick to sign off on those warrants.

She made it clear she didn’t like the fact that the prosecution summoned the witness only a few days ago.

“Why not do it right at the time that you learned of the trial date if they’re that important to the state?,” said Judge Synenberg.

Biles-Thomas is accused of fatally shooting three men at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland.

Biles-Thomas had his first trial in May, but a mistrial was declared after the jury read documents they weren’t supposed to.

Fast forward to Friday and the prosecution is scrambling to get witnesses back in court.

One of the witnesses, Macquise Lewis, was the only person to identify Biles-Thomas as the shooter.

Lewis was actually charged with tampering with evidence after he tossed one of the two guns that were at the party into Lake Erie.

Lewis took a plea deal in that case and he was told he had to testify at this trial.

Now, it’s up to Judge Synenberg on whether or not Lewis and the other two will be hauled back into court in handcuffs.

