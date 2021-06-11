2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cuyahoga County woman sentenced for grand theft and money laundering

(Source: Gray News)
By Nicole Meyer
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Judith Nagy, 56, was sentenced Thursday for stealing invested funds from an elderly Ohio couple.

In a hearing held by Cuyahoga County Judge Joseph Russo, Nagy pleaded guilty to one count of grand theft and one count of money laundering.

Both are third-degree felonies.

Nagy is currently serving a 72-month sentence, with two years remaining, for theft in the Ohio Reformatory for Women for an unrelated case from 2017, according to a press release.

Judge Russo fined her $10,000 for each count and ordered her to pay restitution of $20,426.21 to the victims instead of additional prison time.

Once released from prison, Nagy will be under community control for two years, according to the release.

If she violates any conditions of community control, she could go back to prison for up to 36 months.

Nagy was indicted in Aug. 2017 by a Cuyahoga County grand jury following a criminal referral by the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Securities.

Nagy was previously licensed as an investment advisor by the Division of Securities and was licensed to sell insurance by the Ohio Department of Insurance.

Nagy voluntarily terminated her securities salesperson license in 2012 and the Department of Insurance revoked her license in 2015, according to the release.

This case was prosecuted by the Office of the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley and presented by James May, assistant prosecuting attorney.

Before investing, the Division of Securities encourages potential investors to call the Division’s Investor Protection Hotline at 877-683-7841 to ask:

  • Is the brokerage firm and salesperson licensed to sell securities in Ohio?
  • Have any enforcement actions been taken against them?
  • Has the security been properly registered with the Division of Securities?

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

Terminal Tower Residences
Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak
Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute sees huge enrollment increase, expands with prison...
Edwin' Leadership and Restaurant Institute sees huge enrollment increase, expands with prison tablet
First time 449 days to be COVID 19 free
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020
Live theater back at Playhouse Square with ‘Choir of Man’ opening Friday night
Live theater back at Playhouse Square with ‘Choir of Man’ opening Friday night
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients on Friday
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients on Friday