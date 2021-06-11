2 Strong 4 Bullies
Drone offers “unique perspective” to Medina firefighters when battling blaze at office building

Medina firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning in an office building at Liberty Plaza Apartments.((Source: Medina Fire Department via Facebook))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 6 hours ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning in an office building at Liberty Plaza Apartments.

The fire happened before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of Abbeyville Road.

It broke out in the attic space, according to a fire department Facebook post. Photos and video show flames pouring out of large holes in the roof.

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at a hospital and released, the post said. Those inside the office building escaped before the fire department arrived.

The fire department credited Medina Police Department’s drone for offering a “unique perspective on changing fire conditions” in their Facebook post. A thermal imaging feature was used to find hot spots in the blaze.

“Attic fires can be particularly challenging to extinguish by hiding smoldering pockets of fire in the insulation and ductwork, without smoking or showing flames,” the fire department wrote in the post.

It was the first time Medina firefighters used a drone to help battle a fire, the post said.

