Elyria bank robber wanted

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria and FBI are seeking information on a robbery that occurred at PNC bank at 405 Midway Blvd in Elyria today.

The incident occurred on June 10 at approximately 4:45 p.m. when a lone suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a demand note.

The teller complied and the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is a bald white male, approximately 6-feet tall with a heavier build.

The suspect fled in a Chevy Equinox with black rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elyria Police at 440-320-3302 or the FBI at 216-622-6832.

Tips can remain anonymous.

Reward money is available for information leading to successful identification and prosecution of the suspect.

