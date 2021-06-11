Lake County Sheriff warns residents of jury duty scam

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno sent out an alert to residents warning them of an ongoing phone scam.

According to Leonbruno, the caller identifies themselves as a deputy or a law enforcement officer and tells the resident they missed their scheduled jury duty assignment and now have to pay a fine to have the warrant removed for their arrest.

The resident is then told to purchase gift cards and report to a county building; however, once at the building, the scammer tells the resident they can’t come outside and asked for the gift card numbers.

Leonbruno said this is a scam and no court will ever request you pay a fine by phone or by gift cards.

