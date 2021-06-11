Man accused in Barberton murder found incompetent to stand trial at this time

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused in a 2019 fatal stabbing in Barberton has been found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Barberton police arrested Brandon Churchill, 20, on Dec. 18, 2019.

According to Barberton police, Churchill stabbed Mark Miller, 64, to death inside a home on 17th Street Northwest.

Miller’s son-in-law called police after finding the body.

Police said Churchill fled the scene in Miller’s car, but crashed shortly afterwards and was found hiding near a dumpster behind a downtown restaurant.

No motive was released, but according to police, Churchill had previously lived at the home on 17th Street Northwest.

Churchill is now receiving mental health treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare System in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.