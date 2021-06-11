Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid Friday with afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for another warm and humid end to the work week today with scattered afternoon storms and highs around 80.

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight as lows retreat only into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday’s weather features a humid, sun/clouds mix with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday holds partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers and highs around 80.

Monday brings the promise of mainly sunny skies with highs again around 80.

We return to the 70s under fair skies on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

