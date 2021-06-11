2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Hot and humid Friday with afternoon storms

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jun. 11, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for another warm and humid end to the work week today with scattered afternoon storms and highs around 80.

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight as lows retreat only into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday’s weather features a humid, sun/clouds mix with highs in the lower 80s.

Sunday holds partly cloudy skies with scattered morning showers and highs around 80.

Monday brings the promise of mainly sunny skies with highs again around 80.

We return to the 70s under fair skies on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/11/2021

Most Read

2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/11/2021
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Still humid with more slow-moving showers, thunderstorms
Northeast Ohio weather: Still humid with more slow-moving showers, thunderstorms
Northeast Ohio weather: Still humid with more slow-moving showers, thunderstorms
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/10/2021