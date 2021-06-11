Northeast Ohio woman to compete on Friday night’s Jeopardy! contest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A contestant from Northeast Ohio will be competing on Friday night’s Jeopardy! program.
Katie Sekelsky is a graphic designer from the Kent area.
Sekelsky has been getting plenty of support from her hometown fans.
Friday’s episode will be hosted by Mayim Bialik, star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”
Jeopardy! has not yet named a permanent host to fill the void of Alex Trebek.
Watch Sekelsky on Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m. on WOIO - CBS Cleveland 19.
