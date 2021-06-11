Northeast Ohio woman to compete on Friday night’s Jeopardy! contest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A contestant from Northeast Ohio will be competing on Friday night’s Jeopardy! program.

Katie Sekelsky is a graphic designer from the Kent area.

Sekelsky has been getting plenty of support from her hometown fans.

❗️❗️📺❗️❗️ A few months ago I took a secret trip out to Culver City, California. To be on my favorite television show.... Posted by Katie Sekelsky on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Katie Sekelsky, Kent resident and MSK volunteer, will be on Jeapordy tonight!... Posted by Main Street Kent on Friday, June 11, 2021

🎉 Show your Spartan pride by watching YCP alum, Katie Sekelsky, compete TOMORROW on Jeopardy! Way to go on this... Posted by York College of Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Friday’s episode will be hosted by Mayim Bialik, star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

Jeopardy! has not yet named a permanent host to fill the void of Alex Trebek.

Watch Sekelsky on Jeopardy at 7:30 p.m. on WOIO - CBS Cleveland 19.

