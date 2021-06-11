Ohio woman charged with killing 4-year-old boy held on $1 million bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was arrested by the Columbus Division of Police and charged with murder for the death of a 4-year-old boy.

According to Columbus police detectives, Michelle Hilyard was taken into custody on June 4 in connection to Bryson Brown’s death.

Officers and paramedics were called to a Geers Avenue home in Columbus on May 26 just after 5 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. The 4-year-old African-American boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead approximately an hour later.

Police said detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

*UPDATE - 6/4/21: 48-year-old Michelle Hilyard was arrested and charged with murder as a result of the investigation... Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Friday, May 28, 2021

According to 19 News CBS affiliate WBNS, Hilyard reportedly struck the boy multiple times with a board, which knocked him down a set of stairs.

Details regarding the connection between Hilyard and Brown were not initially released by police, but WBNS has since reported that the suspect was the girlfield of the boy’s father.

Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court system show that Hilyard is being held on a $1 million bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.