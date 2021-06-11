2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Progressive Field taps into non-profit relationships to help staff the stadium for full capacity

By Jen Picciano
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Progressive Field opens back up to full capacity, they’ll have to have the staff to reflect the larger crowd. And the Cleveland Indians aren’t immune to staffing shortages others in the hospitality industry are facing.

“We’re going through the same thing as really every other venue in the country. A lot of my counterparts at other stadiums are going through it,” said Thomas Horvath, assistant general manager for Delaware North.

But they have a unique approach that’s a win-win for everyone involved.

To combat staffing shortages, while going from 30 %capacity, to open wide, they’re getting creative with how and who they recruit.

“Our biggest saving grace has been our non-profit organization program, in which we bring non-profits in here to operate various concession stands, and with that, we donate a commission to their cause,” Horvath said.

The organization “Sports and Scholars” is committed to the whole season.

Their volunteers work the Dante’s Inferno stand every game and earn money for tuition and scholarships for sports and extracurricular activities.

Janene Hatch says they’re excited to be back for the 2021 season.

“I lost a few volunteers. I still have not gotten some back because they are hesitant to come back,” said Hatch.

They’re down from 60 to less than 40 volunteers for this season at the ballpark.

“We have one stand, but we could take on more if we had the manpower. So, I’m always out there looking for more people who are interested in our type of fundraising,” she said.

The program has been in place since the stadium opened, and about 80%of the stands are operated this way.

For this first home stand, they’re going to operate as if there’s about 20,000 fans in attendance, so they’re reducing their menus, keeping it to the ballpark classics and items at new grab and grill locations.

Horvath says the response this year has been good, because last year so many non-profits took a hit last year.

“A lot of them are now trying to increase their force so they can hit their goals and efforts for 2021,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

Terminal Tower Residences
Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak
Edwins Leadership and Restaurant Institute sees huge enrollment increase, expands with prison...
Edwin' Leadership and Restaurant Institute sees huge enrollment increase, expands with prison tablet
First time 449 days to be COVID 19 free
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020
Live theater back at Playhouse Square with ‘Choir of Man’ opening Friday night
Live theater back at Playhouse Square with ‘Choir of Man’ opening Friday night
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients on Friday
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients on Friday