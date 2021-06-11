Resident continues search for help after wall, tree fall onto her garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Henry Moore is disappointed his aunt’s home has not improved since a retaining wall and tree crashed onto her garage this past winter.

“This is not what she retired for, to see half our garage missing,” Moore said. “This is not it.”

Now, 91-year-old Annie Ford is begging anyone to help her fix the problem, calling the 19 News Troubleshooter line to help spread the word. She said that the downed wall and broken garage are “hard to look at.”

Ford says she knew the weight of the tree was pushing the wall down and warned the city about a potential collapse for years.

Now that happened, Moore says they had to foot the bill to remove the tree that fell on Ford’s property. “$968 just to cut this tree and get it out this yard,” Moore said. He adds the family may also have to pay at least another $20,000 to fix the wall and garage.

Ford’s insurance says the wall still belongs to the city, but the city claims otherwise. “They say it’s some kind of city law: if it falls on your property, it belongs to you,” he said.

Moore reached out to various offices and city officials about the property, but so far nothing has come from his calls.

19 News reached out to Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell’s Office, as well as the Forestry Department and the Mayor’s Action Line—as of yet, no return calls have been received.

Moore says he’ll still do whatever he can to help his aunt and her home but still hopes to receive more communication from city officials.

“Nobody comes out and says ‘hey, we’ll get it done or we’re going to attempt to have it done,’” he said. “We voted for you.”

