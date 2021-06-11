2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Resident continues search for help after wall, tree fall onto her garage

By Steven Hernandez
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Henry Moore is disappointed his aunt’s home has not improved since a retaining wall and tree crashed onto her garage this past winter.

“This is not what she retired for, to see half our garage missing,” Moore said. “This is not it.”

Now, 91-year-old Annie Ford is begging anyone to help her fix the problem, calling the 19 News Troubleshooter line to help spread the word. She said that the downed wall and broken garage are “hard to look at.”

Ford says she knew the weight of the tree was pushing the wall down and warned the city about a potential collapse for years.

Now that happened, Moore says they had to foot the bill to remove the tree that fell on Ford’s property. “$968 just to cut this tree and get it out this yard,” Moore said. He adds the family may also have to pay at least another $20,000 to fix the wall and garage.

Ford’s insurance says the wall still belongs to the city, but the city claims otherwise. “They say it’s some kind of city law: if it falls on your property, it belongs to you,” he said.

Moore reached out to various offices and city officials about the property, but so far nothing has come from his calls.

19 News reached out to Ward 9 Councilman Kevin Conwell’s Office, as well as the Forestry Department and the Mayor’s Action Line—as of yet, no return calls have been received.

Moore says he’ll still do whatever he can to help his aunt and her home but still hopes to receive more communication from city officials.

“Nobody comes out and says ‘hey, we’ll get it done or we’re going to attempt to have it done,’” he said. “We voted for you.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman
UC Athletics mourn loss of Ally Aidloski, 21, who “tragically passed away” Saturday.
21-year-old soccer standout and Strongsville native dies of apparent drowning in Clermont County state park

Latest News

Terminal Tower Residences
Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak
Katie Sekelsky wins Friday's Jeopardy! game
Kent woman wins Jeopardy!
A man walks out of a small food mart near the site of the former Dave's Supermarket in...
Supermarket closure in Cleveland neighborhood creates new food desert, leaves residents without adequate options
(Source: Elyria firefighters)
Drivers crash into 2 Elyria buildings