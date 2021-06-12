5 people dead in 3 shootings Saturday as violence continues across Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were shot to death in Cleveland Saturday, according to police.

A 23-year-old lost his life at a house in the 10300 block of Somerset Avenue early Saturday, according to a media release.

Officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had a verbal altercation with a male suspect who entered the house.

Both the victim and the suspect produced guns, police said. Then the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect, who was known to the victim’s girlfriend, has been identified.

Minutes later, another man was killed in a separate shooting on east 79th Street, according to the police media release.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of East 79th Street shortly after 1 a.m.

There they found a male of unknown age lying on the ground. He had been shot in the armpit.

EMS took him to University Hospitals, but the man died, police said.

Police’s preliminary investigation shows that the man was shot as he walked down the street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify him, according to the release. This matter remains under investigation.

Three men also died in a shooting at a gas station on Buckeye Avenue early Saturday. [Read coverage here]

