2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

5 people dead in 3 shootings Saturday as violence continues across Cleveland

One male was killed walking down the street on East 79th Street early Saturday morning.
One male was killed walking down the street on East 79th Street early Saturday morning.(Tim Dubravetz)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were shot to death in Cleveland Saturday, according to police.

A 23-year-old lost his life at a house in the 10300 block of Somerset Avenue early Saturday, according to a media release.

Officers arrived shortly before 1 a.m. to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to University Hospitals where he died.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates that the victim had a verbal altercation with a male suspect who entered the house.

Both the victim and the suspect produced guns, police said. Then the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect, who was known to the victim’s girlfriend, has been identified.

Minutes later, another man was killed in a separate shooting on east 79th Street, according to the police media release.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of East 79th Street shortly after 1 a.m.

There they found a male of unknown age lying on the ground. He had been shot in the armpit.

EMS took him to University Hospitals, but the man died, police said.

Police’s preliminary investigation shows that the man was shot as he walked down the street.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to identify him, according to the release. This matter remains under investigation.

Three men also died in a shooting at a gas station on Buckeye Avenue early Saturday. [Read coverage here]

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

At least 2 injured in shooting near gas station on Cleveland’s East Side
3 men dead in shooting near gas station on Cleveland’s East Side
Pattern change heading into next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern change heading into the new week
Painesville police rescue missing 4-year-old boy found floating in pond
Police rescue missing 4-year-old boy found floating in Painesville pond
A 4-year-old boy was rescued Saturday by Painesville police officers. Sgt Matthew Tycast,...
‘Startling rescue’: Missing 4-year-old boy found floating in pond, saved by Painesville police