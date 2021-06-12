50-year-old woman dies in car crash in Portage County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries early Saturday morning after a car crash in Portage County.

Jeneene Daniels, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Daniels was driving a Chevrolet Cruze on Summit Road when she crashed, OSHP said.

As Daniels drove onto a roundabout, the car swerved to the right. She overcorrected, the highway patrol said, and the car hit a curb and flipped.

A utility pole was struck during the crash, according to a press release.

OSHP said speed appears to be a factor. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

OHSP continues investigating this crash.

