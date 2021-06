CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old woman was killed late Friday when her 2005 Saturn Ion crashed on I-90 westbound near the Abbey Road exit, police say.

The Saturn crossed five or six lanes of traffic and crashed into a concrete wall, according to a police media release.

The driver was taken to University Hospitals by EMS where she died.

The crash remains under investigation.

