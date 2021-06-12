2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Bizarre break-in: Suspect takes shower, caught only in towel

By Renee Santos
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEADOW VISTA, Calif. (KOVR) – A homeowner says a man broke into his house using a ceramic bunny, took a shower and then walked down the stairs in just a towel.

That’s when Steve Baker grabbed his shotgun and held the intruder at gunpoint until police arrived.

“I pointed the gun at him and said, ‘Stop right there,’” the homeowner said.

Baker’s surveillance cameras captured the start of the bizarre break-in.

“He walked up the stairs to the door – obviously, he saw it was locked couldn’t get in – walked back down and picked up this little ceramic bunny we had in the garden,” he said.

Late Thursday evening, Baker and his wife were unaware that anything was amiss. He was fast asleep at the time and she was watching TV when suddenly she heard water running.

“She woke me up and in a panicked way said, ‘Get the gun, there’s somebody upstairs,’” he said.

Baker quickly got dressed and loaded the gun.

“I got to the bottom of the stairs and as I start to turn around the stairs, he was coming down the stairs wrapped in a towel … about as surreal as it could get,” he said.

The suspect had helped himself to a shower.

Baker’s wife called 911, while he held the suspect at gunpoint.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Carrola Tiago-Freitas, who police believe broke in using the ceramic bunny to knock out a piece of glass in the front door.

Though certainly frightening at the time, Baker now laughs about what happened, grateful it didn’t have a different outcome.

“He’s lucky because someone else could’ve shot him,” Baker said.

The suspect has been charged with burglary.

Copyright 2021 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Denmark's players react as their teammate Christian Eriksen lays injured on the ground during...
Denmark match against Finland at European Championship suspended after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova slams a forehand to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova...
Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris
Investigators were looking into what sparked the shooting and weren’t able to get a detailed...
Police: Attacker wounds 13 in Austin shooting and escapes
Are you a Vax-a-Millionaire?
Deadline to enter 4th Vax-a-Million deadline is Sunday
Izzac Lawhorn
19-year-old arrested for stabbing 74-year-old woman over 30 times, Mansfield police say