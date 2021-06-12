Cleveland Councilman calls for cease-fire after escalating violence in the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Standing in front of a Woodland Avenue apartment where a 13-year-old girl was shot and critically injured on Tuesday, Ward 7 Councilman and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate Basheer Jones got emotional as he called for a cease-fire. An end to the gunfire that over last weekend resulted in 38 shootings and four murders.

“We are calling on a cease-fire. Put the guns down. Stop shooting into parks. These shootings are taking place blindly and blatantly in our community. There has to be a code of conduct in our city. That code of conduct is babies are off-limits. Children are off-limits,” Councilman Jones tells 19 News.

Jones says he wants to make it perfectly clear that no violence will be tolerated, his eyes welling with tears Jones believes anyone who shoots an innocent child is someone community members should want to turn in, “As I talked to the 13-year-old child’s mother today -- I could hear the beeping (in the hospital room). As a parent, can you imagine sitting in a hospital room not knowing if your baby will live?”

Leroy Carter, a family friend of the 13-year-old shot at her home in the 7700 block of Woodland Avenue, says, “She’s still in critical condition. She’s on a breathing tube. They said she’s doing better, but still a long road ahead of her. She has a birthday actually on July 2nd, and she was supposed to go to see wrestling downtown. She’s a big wrestling fan and responded a little, saying she still hopes she can go.”

Marlena Dixon, a mother of three young children who lives just feet away from where the shooting happened, says she wants to move so her children can feel safe to play outside. Dixon says her children know to duck down and hit the ground when they hear gunshots, “As a mom, I don’t even be trying to come outside because of my kids, bullets flying.”

Councilman Jones says he has been working with community leaders all over the city, all who want the shooting and the bloodshed to stop, and he wants those who live in Cleveland to know they have a responsibility, “You know who’s committing these crimes. Let’s turn these people in.”

Jones, who is running for mayor, also says it’s important that the city find a way to protect community members who come forward about a crime so that they aren’t fearful about their own safety.

