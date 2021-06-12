2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood
Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood((Source: Cleveland Museum of Art))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art opened a Community Arts Center on Saturday in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The center has lots in store for their opening weekend. An exhibit called “Parade the Circle: Celebrating 30 Years of Art and Community” will debut, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting happened at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The center hopes to launch more programs as COVID-19 restrictions lift, such as:

- Studio and gallery tours for schools and community groups

- Public hours with studio and gallery experiences

- Classes and workshops for children, adults and families

- Drop-in activities for all ages

- After-school arts experiences and summer camps

You can visit the center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s located at 2937 W. 25th Street.

See below for weekly operating hours:

- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday

- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Terminal Tower Residences
Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak
Katie Sekelsky wins Friday's Jeopardy! game
Kent woman wins Jeopardy!
Troubleshooter: Tree and wall
Resident continues search for help after wall, tree fall onto her garage
A man walks out of a small food mart near the site of the former Dave's Supermarket in...
Supermarket closure in Cleveland neighborhood creates new food desert, leaves residents without adequate options