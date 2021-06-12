Cleveland Museum of Art opens Community Arts Center in Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Museum of Art opened a Community Arts Center on Saturday in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

The center has lots in store for their opening weekend. An exhibit called “Parade the Circle: Celebrating 30 Years of Art and Community” will debut, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting happened at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The center hopes to launch more programs as COVID-19 restrictions lift, such as:

- Studio and gallery tours for schools and community groups

- Public hours with studio and gallery experiences

- Classes and workshops for children, adults and families

- Drop-in activities for all ages

- After-school arts experiences and summer camps

You can visit the center between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s located at 2937 W. 25th Street.

See below for weekly operating hours:

- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday

- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

