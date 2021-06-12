2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deadline to enter 4th Vax-a-Million deadline is Sunday

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health issued a reminder Saturday for vaccinated Ohioans.

If they want to be eligible for the next drawing, they need to sign up for Vax-a-Million by the end of the day Sunday.

More than 5.4 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process. Still, they must register for Vax-a-Million. They are not eligible to win the two remaining $1 million cash prizes or two full-ride college scholarships unless they opt-in, a media release from the Ohio Department of Health said.

Winners are announced each Wednesday at approximately 7:29 p.m. The final announcement is taking place on Wednesday, June 23.

More than 3.3 million Ohioans were registered to win the $1 million June 9 lottery; Nearly 144,000 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered to win the drawing for a college scholarship.

Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine for more information about COVID-19 vaccines. To schedule an appointment go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Representatives can answer questions or book appointments by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

