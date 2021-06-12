Jarvis Landry’s Celebrity Softball Game brings stars, crowds to Classic Park
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Jarvis Landry & Friends Celebrity Softball Game is happening Saturday at Classic Park in Eastlake.
The gates open at 2 p.m. The event kicks off with a Home Run Derby and awards ceremony.
The game features a star-studded cast with lots of Northeast Ohio representation. Many of Landry’s teammates, including David Njoku, Kareem Hunt, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Denzel Ward, will be in attendance.
A strong crowd is expected as Classic Park is open at full capacity.
Proceeds from an event fundraiser will benefit the Jarvis Landry Building Winners Foundation.
