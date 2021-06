CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Katie Sekelsky, a graphic designer from Kent, won $7,999 on Jeopardy! making her the champion of the night.

Friday’s episode was hosted by Mayim Bialik, star of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

Watch Sekelsky’s Winner’s Circle interview below.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.