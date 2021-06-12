2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 2 injured in shooting near gas station on Cleveland’s East Side

By Avery Williams and Vic Gideon
Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting near a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.

Emergency crews took a 30-year-old man and 35-year-old man to University Hospitals in critical condition, EMS said.

Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the area of E. 88th Street and Buckeye Avenue, according to EMS.

EMS said there were 3 patients total on scene.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

