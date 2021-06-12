At least 2 injured in shooting near gas station on Cleveland’s East Side
Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were taken to the hospital after a shooting near a gas station on Cleveland’s East Side.
Emergency crews took a 30-year-old man and 35-year-old man to University Hospitals in critical condition, EMS said.
Crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to the area of E. 88th Street and Buckeye Avenue, according to EMS.
EMS said there were 3 patients total on scene.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
