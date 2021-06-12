2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Stray storms again this afternoon

By Jon Loufman
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s weather features a humid, sun/clouds mix with highs around 80 degrees.

Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast.

We’ll see scattered showers and storms tonight as lows slip into the mid 60s.

Sunday holds partly cloudy skies, a few stray storms early, and highs around 80 degrees.

Monday brings the promise of mainly sunny skies early, then a few showers with highs in the upper 70s.

We return to the mid 70s under fair skies on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/12/2021

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/12/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 6/11/2021
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm and humid through the weekend, relief on the way next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm and humid through the weekend, relief on the way next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying warm and humid through the weekend, relief on the way next week