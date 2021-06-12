Northeast Ohio weather: Stray storms again this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Saturday’s weather features a humid, sun/clouds mix with highs around 80 degrees.

Afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast.

We’ll see scattered showers and storms tonight as lows slip into the mid 60s.

Sunday holds partly cloudy skies, a few stray storms early, and highs around 80 degrees.

Monday brings the promise of mainly sunny skies early, then a few showers with highs in the upper 70s.

We return to the mid 70s under fair skies on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

