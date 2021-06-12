52-year-old man dies in single-car crash in Wayne County, OSHP says

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old man died Friday evening in a single-car crash in Wayne County.

Daniel Richardson, of Polk, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richardson was driving a Chevrolet Blazer on Township Road 50 when he crashed, according to a press release.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he drove off the side of the road, went up a small stream and hit an embankment.

Richardson was thrown from the car, the highway patrol said.

OSHP said impairment not does appear to be a factor. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

The highway patrol will continue investigating this crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.