‘Startling rescue’: Missing 4-year-old boy found floating in pond, saved by Painesville police

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police officers rescued a four-year-old boy Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive floating in a pond.

The rescued child was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a press release. Police were searching for him when someone called to report a body floating in the Recreation Park fishing pond.

Officers immediately responded to the pond. Due to debris in the water, they could not spot the boy.

Then, Ofc. Daniel Thompson and Sgt. Matthew Tycast saw air bubbles and the “silhouette of a small person” about 20 feet off the pond’s bank.

The men rushed into the water while a third officer, Ofc. Chad Balausky, grabbed a rope for safety, Painesville police said in the release.

The child was brought to shore following a “startling rescue,” police wrote in the release. He did not appear to be breathing.

Ofc. Thompson gave the child CPR, and Sgt. Tycast cleared his airway. Soon after, Sgt. Tycast saw him take a breath.

Painesville Fire Department responded to provide the boy further medical treatment, later taking him to Tri Pont Medical Center in Concord.

Police said the boy is believed to have wandered away from a family member’s home through a sliding door. That residence is located near the park, police said, which the child entered through a closed exit.

“The Painesville Police Department is proud of the responding officers for their courageous actions and lifesaving efforts. We sincerely hope the child has a full and speedy recovery,” police wrote in the release.

Watch the rescue in the video below. Note: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.