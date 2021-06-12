2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Startling rescue’: Missing 4-year-old boy found floating in pond, saved by Painesville police

A 4-year-old boy was rescued Saturday by Painesville police officers. Sgt Matthew Tycast,...
A 4-year-old boy was rescued Saturday by Painesville police officers. Sgt Matthew Tycast, Officer Daniel Thompson and Officer Chad Balausky saved the child's life.((Source: Painesville Police Department))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Painesville police officers rescued a four-year-old boy Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive floating in a pond.

The rescued child was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a press release. Police were searching for him when someone called to report a body floating in the Recreation Park fishing pond.

Officers immediately responded to the pond. Due to debris in the water, they could not spot the boy.

Then, Ofc. Daniel Thompson and Sgt. Matthew Tycast saw air bubbles and the “silhouette of a small person” about 20 feet off the pond’s bank.

The men rushed into the water while a third officer, Ofc. Chad Balausky, grabbed a rope for safety, Painesville police said in the release.

The child was brought to shore following a “startling rescue,” police wrote in the release. He did not appear to be breathing.

Ofc. Thompson gave the child CPR, and Sgt. Tycast cleared his airway. Soon after, Sgt. Tycast saw him take a breath.

Painesville Fire Department responded to provide the boy further medical treatment, later taking him to Tri Pont Medical Center in Concord.

Police said the boy is believed to have wandered away from a family member’s home through a sliding door. That residence is located near the park, police said, which the child entered through a closed exit.

“The Painesville Police Department is proud of the responding officers for their courageous actions and lifesaving efforts. We sincerely hope the child has a full and speedy recovery,” police wrote in the release.

Watch the rescue in the video below. Note: Some viewers may find the video difficult to watch.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Pattern change heading into next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Pattern change heading into the new week
Painesville police rescue missing 4-year-old boy found floating in pond
Police rescue missing 4-year-old boy found floating in Painesville pond
Shots at the Wolstein Center
Ohio reports single-day increase of 385 new COVID-19 cases
Jarvis Landry poses with fans at the 2019 Celebrity Softball Game.
Jarvis Landry’s Celebrity Softball Game brings stars, crowds to Classic Park