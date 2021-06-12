2 Strong 4 Bullies
Southwest General Health Center reports no COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020

By Harry Boomer
Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The song, “Happy,” by Pharrell Williams echoed down the halls of the Southwest General Health Center on Friday.

They’ve reached a magnificent medical milestone.

Marti Bauschka is the Vice President of Patient Care and the Chief Nursing at the facility.

“We’re so happy today because it’s the first day since March 20, 2020, we do not have a COVID patient in-house.”

Staff at Southwest General have fought the deadly COVID-19 virus for 449 straight days.

Bauschka knows it’s just a snap in time, but they’ll take it.

“It doesn’t mean the pandemic is over, but it’s a great day for the staff here. At some point what was the height of what you would have had? We had over 90 at our highest point.”

She explained how vested the staff became as they fought to save lives.

“They became family members. They became the touch with the outside world for so many of these patients that they took care of. So, they’ve been amazing.”

Dr. Rachel Robinson was walking down the hall on her way to surgery when she stopped to give her comment on having no COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

“It’s been a hectic year. A lot of changes within the hospital, health care, some fear. So, its been nice there’s no more COVID cases. It’s nice there’s a breath of fresh air within the hospital, less stress, a little bit more back to normal.”

Marti Bauschka said an all-out effort by staff and the community helped make the accomplishment possible.

“What do you think helped you get here? To get to this point today? Oh, I think certainly the vaccinations have certainly been helpful in reducing the numbers over time. We’ve seen a gradual decline in the deaths, the death rate which is wonderful and a lowering of the age.”

“It’s been a hectic year. A lot of changes within the hospital, health care, some fear.”

Down from nearly a hundred to zero. Doctor Rachel Robinson took time out on her way to perform surgery commemorate this special moment in time.

“So, it’s been nice there’s no more COVID cases. It’s nice there’s a breath of fresh air within the hospital, less stress, a little bit more back to normal.”

