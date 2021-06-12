Terminal Tower continues to work on repairs after water leak

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Terminal Tower Residences released a statement on the current situation regarding the building and the recent water leak.

The leak was due to a sprinkler line separating at the elbow due to a faulty connection.

Terminal Tower Residences Management has had the contractor, S.A. Communale, go floor by floor and change out every elbow connection and test them so that this kind of incident could not happen again.

The sprinkler system and the fire system are back up and running, but there are still some minor faults so the floors are being regularly checked until the issues are fixed completely, according to the release.

Terminal Tower Residences Management said in their update that they have been in daily contact and have had visits from the City of Cleveland fire department so that they are updated on the status of the system.

Elevator service is back up and running.

Kone, their elevator contractors, are working to test the few remaining cars that are not running to know when they will run safely and then return them to service.

Once all the elevators are back up and running safely, Terminal Tower Residences Management said they will complete all necessary repairs of damaged areas.

Masters of Disaster, the water remediation contractor, is also working throughout the building to remediate and test for moisture.

They have been using anti-microbial solutions throughout to ensure that all areas are treated.

“It was just shocking,” Kacee Campbell, who was in her apartment with her sister, Kianne, the day of the leak, said.

A K&D Management spokesperson told 19 News the leak originated from a 6-inch pipe that was part of the building’s sprinkler system on the 12th floor.

Water was gushing from the pipe for about 10 minutes before crews could turn it off.

Around 25 apartments were affected by the flood, but according to K&D, the damage was minimal and no move-outs were necessary.

“We had no idea and it was just water coming down everywhere,” Kacee said.

As the cleanup continues, the Campbell sisters just hope the staff can create more detailed plans in case of any other incidents that may happen.”

“We had never had to worry about that before,” Kacee explained, “it’s kind of a maze when you do use the stairs [to go] around.”

Terminal Tower Residences Management company stated that they apologize for any inconvenience and intend to have a catered party in the next couple of weeks in the community lounge and rooftop deck as a small thank you to the residents.

