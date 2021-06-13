1 person is dead after an apparent shooting Saturday in Plain Township

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook post.

Deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of West Common Street NE in Plain Township shortly after noon on Saturday, the post said.

There they found a male who had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

His body was taken to the Stark County Coroner’s Office, according to the post.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call their office at 330-430-3800 or leave an anonymous tip at 330-451-3937.

