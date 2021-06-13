26-year-old man fatally shot in Akron; no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police found a 26-year-old man fatally shot Sunday morning in an Akron driveway.

An unidentified suspect remains on the loose, police said.

Police believe the suspect shot the victim during a fight in the 800 block of Hazel Street, according to a news release.

The victim was shot in the neck, police said.

EMS took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His identity wasn’t released.

SWAT responded to a Hazel Street home to search for the suspect, police said, but the suspect wasn’t found.

Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.