Akron police: Shooter at large after firing at officers, injuring 32-year-old man

Akron police said a man who shot at officers Sunday morning is at large. The suspect also shot and injured a 32-year-old man, according to police.
By Avery Williams
Updated: 59 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a man who shot at officers Sunday morning is at large.

The man shot and injured a 32-year-old man before firing at police, according to a press release.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. near the 2200 block of East Avenue.

Two officers were stopped in the parking lot of the Duchess Shoppe Gas Station when they heard gunfire, police said.

That’s when the officers saw a man running from another man. The second man was “actively shooting at [the victim] and in the direction of the officers,” police wrote in a news release.

The officers chased after the shooter, according to the release. One officer, who police did not name, fired at the suspect. The unidentified man was not caught and remains at large, according to a press release.

Police said it’s unclear if the officer struck the suspect.

The victim is being treated for serious injures at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. His name wasn’t released.

The officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

Akron police continue investigating. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

