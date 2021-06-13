America’s image abroad improves with transition from Trump to Biden

USA (WOIO) - International perceptions of the United States have improved significantly since President Joe Biden took office in January a recent poll shows.

According to a survey of 16 publics by the Pew Research Center, there has been a significant increase in U.S. ratings, with strong support for Biden, according to a media release from the Pew Research Center.

In each of the 16 publics surveyed, more than 60% said they have confidence in Biden to the right thing in world affairs, according to survey results. When pollsters asked people living in 12 nationals the same question, 75% expressed confidence in Biden. Only 17% said the same for Trump last year.

Presidential transitions affect overall attitudes toward the U.S., the Pew said.

When Barack Obama took office in 2009, ratings improved compared to where they had been during George W. Bush’s presidency. When Trump came to power in 2017, ratings declined.

This year, U.S. ratings are up again. A median of 34% across 12 nations saw the U.S. favorably last year. This year, a median of 62% see the U.S. in a positive light.

