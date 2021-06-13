2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

America’s image abroad improves with transition from Trump to Biden

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

USA (WOIO) - International perceptions of the United States have improved significantly since President Joe Biden took office in January a recent poll shows.

According to a survey of 16 publics by the Pew Research Center, there has been a significant increase in U.S. ratings, with strong support for Biden, according to a media release from the Pew Research Center.

In each of the 16 publics surveyed, more than 60% said they have confidence in Biden to the right thing in world affairs, according to survey results. When pollsters asked people living in 12 nationals the same question, 75% expressed confidence in Biden. Only 17% said the same for Trump last year.

Presidential transitions affect overall attitudes toward the U.S., the Pew said.

When Barack Obama took office in 2009, ratings improved compared to where they had been during George W. Bush’s presidency. When Trump came to power in 2017, ratings declined.

This year, U.S. ratings are up again. A median of 34% across 12 nations saw the U.S. favorably last year. This year, a median of 62% see the U.S. in a positive light.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky
It took the coroner’s office days to identify Tiyanna Dept by her fingerprints. We found a...
Body wrapped in tarp and left under bridge in Ashtabula County identified as 28-year-old Cleveland woman

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Storms with partly cloudy skies
Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking spotty storms Monday
Police respond to standoff at Parma residence (watch)
USS COD
USS COD involved in crash while being towed to for maintenance
Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill