Guests escorted off Cedar Point roller coaster after train stops on hill

((Source: Park Paradise via Twitter))
By Avery Williams
Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several guests were safely escorted off a roller coast Saturday at Cedar Point.

The GateKeeper is currently closed for evaluation, according to a spokesperson for Cedar Point.

One of its trains stopped moving on the lift hill. It happened after the lift chain became separated, the spokesperson said.

“The ride’s safety system performed as designed,” he said in an email.

Photos provided to 19 News show guests making their way down the steep hill.

Caption

