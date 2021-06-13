Man, boy recused by U.S. Coast Guard at Euclid Beach Park (update)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - New details coming to light about a Saturday evening rescue at Euclid Beach Park.

A man and an 8-year-old boy became lost while tubing, a U.S. Coast Guard public affairs officer said. A woman called 911 around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to report watching her husband and a child drift away, according to information previously provided to 19 News.

That’s when the U.S. Coast Guard set sail in a rescue boat off the Station Cleveland Harbor, the public affairs officer said.

The man and boy were saved, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Five people, including the man and boy, were taken to the hospital, according to Cleveland EMS.

The adults sought treatment at University Hospitals, and the juveniles were taken to Rainbow Babies Children’s Hospital.

EMS said the people were transferred in various conditions, ranging from stable to serious.

Euclid Beach Park is located at 16301 Lakeshore Blvd. in Cleveland.

