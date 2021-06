CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today holds partly cloudy skies, a few storms early, and highs around 80.

Skies clear tonight as lows retreat to around 60.

Monday brings the promise of mainly sunny skies early, then a few showers with highs in the upper 70s.

We return to the mid 70s under fair skies on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

