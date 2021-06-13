2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police respond to standoff at Parma residence (watch)

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police responded en force Sunday afternoon to a sleepy neighborhood near the intersection of Lucerne and South Park Boulevard.

Armed officers have surrounded a house on South Park Boulevard, according to a 19News photojournalist on the scene.

A witness, who asked not to be named, said that she saw a police vehicle chasing a black truck east on Lucerne Avenue toward South Park Boulevard around 2 p.m.

A short time later she heard police yell for someone to “put your hands in the air.”

Officers later were heard over a loudspeaker telling someone to “Come out with your hands up. We have the place surrounded,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

