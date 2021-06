CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Sunday, you can ride an RTA bus, rail, Park-N-Ride or paratransit for free.

The offer ends Saturday, June 19.

The promotion begins the same day RTA launches NEXT GEN RTA.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ to our current customers,” Floun’say Caver, CEO and General Manager, said in a press release.

It's here! Welcome to #NextGenRTA! All routes and schedules are available online at https://t.co/xGCq7cd382



This week we are celebrating the system redesign with free rides for all! pic.twitter.com/FMNkxkWS9I — Greater Cleveland RTA (@GCRTA) June 13, 2021

