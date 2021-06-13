U.S. Coast Guard pulls people from water near Euclid Beach Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the area near Euclid Beach Park Saturday evening after a woman called 911 to report watching her husband and at least one child drift away.

The coast guard was able to get the people out of the water, according to an agency dispatcher.

The Cleveland Fire Department said that the people fell in the water.

How the people ended up in the water, what the circumstances were that required the rescue and the people’s conditions are unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

