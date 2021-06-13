2 Strong 4 Bullies
USS Cod departs Cleveland for repairs, headed on 102-mile journey

A crowd gathers on the USS COD Submarine Memorial in Cleveland. The ship will leave its dock Sunday for the first time in 58 years.
A crowd gathers on the USS COD Submarine Memorial in Cleveland. The ship will leave its dock Sunday for the first time in 58 years.
By Avery Williams
Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The USS Cod, a WWII Fleet Submarine, will leave its dock Sunday afternoon for the first time in 58 years.

The submarine is traveling for hull repairs. The work is expected to take six to eight weeks and cost $1 million, according to a news release.

The USS Cod is going on a 102-mile journey to Erie, according to a news release. The Tug Manitou is providing a tow.

The submarine “sets sail” at 11 a.m. Sunday from the pier, located near Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland.

Watch in a video of the departure in the player below.

