USS COD involved in crash while being towed to for maintenance

The submarine was being towed to Erie for maintenance when the allision occured
USS COD
USS COD
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit in Cleveland is investigating an allision, involving the USS COD which was being towed from Cleveland to Erie, Pennsylvania for maintenance Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. and caused superficial damage to the hull and superstructure of a coast guard vessel, according to a U.S. Coast Guard media release.

The COD, which was being towed by the vessel Manitou, allided with the USCGC MORRO BAY, which was moored at the time, the release said.

An allision is a nautical term that describes a collision between two vessels when one is stationary.

The crash is under investigation.

“The Coast Guard reminds all boaters to maintain situational awareness while operating their vessel at all times,” the Coast Guard release said. “As a boat operator, it is critical to not only be aware of the increased traffic on the water, but also of shoreline, break walls, and moored vessels.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

